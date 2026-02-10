AllHipHop

Cardi B Shows Off $450K, But All Anyone Can See Are Her Massive Boobs

Cardi B
By: AllHipHop Staff Updated Category: News
Preferred Source Publisher Button>

Cardi B stunned in NYC with a $450K watch, but it was her big old boobs busting out that really stole the spotlight.

Cardi B did some flexing by scooping up a $450,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but it was her massive boobs that were really shining.

The Hip-Hop queen posted a video of herself in a hotel room with Benny Da Jeweler in a skin-tight black dress that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

We’re talkin’ serious spillage. Her curves were snatched, her booty was sittin’ right, and she paired the barely-there dress with thigh-high black boots that climbed up her sexy ass legs.

View this post on Instagram

The fit hugged her hips; her long black hair flowed in waves; makeup was soft but glam, lashes long enough to fan you from across the room.

Then came the flex. One hand on her hip, the other casually showing off a giant Audemars Piguet watch. That thing was blinding. It caught every light in the room and screamed money.

The price tag? A fat $450,000. Let’s be real. The watch is expensive, but Cardi’s boobs are priceless.