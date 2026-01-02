Cardi B Take Over “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Like A Damn Supervillain In Sexy Lingerie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s boobs and thighs stole the spotlight on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” turning the premiere into a full-blown thirst trap with heels.

Cardi B rolled into the Season 18 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race looking like sex and power, dressed in emerald latex. That corset had her boobs sittin’ pretty, front and center and her thighs looked like she dipped ’em in body oil and dared you not to stare.

She wasn’t there to blend in. Cardi B showed up to judge the queens but looked like she could’ve snatched the crown herself.

The outfit screamed bad b#### energy; sculpted collar, thigh-high boots, and a slit that flirted with being illegal. Her whole look was giving “anime villain meets dominatrix at Fashion Week.” And don’t even get started on the hair. Jet-black, blunt bangs, gold accents: Cardi B looked like she walked off a comic-book cover and into a club where the dress code is “serve or die.”

She popped up in the Werk Room unannounced, leaving the queens gagged and shook. In the trailer, you can hear her yelling and reacting to the queens as if she’s watching a telenovela. She’s not just judging the looks, she’s living for the chaos.

This isn’t some random guest spot either. Cardi’s appearance is a big deal.

She’s the first guest judge of the season, sitting next to RuPaul and Michelle Visage for the premiere episode airing January 2 on MTV. It’s a 90-minute kickoff with 14 new queens battling for $200K and a collab with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

And Cardi’s not new to this Drag Race life. Her album Am I the Drama? is literally named after Scarlet Envy’s viral moment from All Stars 6.

She’s been riding with the drag world for a minute, and now she’s front and center on the main stage.