Cardi B Threatens Hamilton Fans Over Unsold Tour Tickets

Cardi B is warning Hamilton fans after slower ticket sales threaten to undermine her successful “Little Miss Drama” tour run.

Cardi B just put a Canadian city on blast for threatening her perfect tour record, and the internet’s eating it up.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” has been practically untouchable across North America, with nearly every city selling out or hitting 98-99 percent capacity.

Then Hamilton showed up and said, “nah.” Only 80 percent of tickets moved at TD Coliseum for her March 31 show, and she wasn’t having it.

She went live on Instagram with a message that was part threat, part plea.

Cardi B warns Hamilton, ON not to break her streak of sold out shows on the Little Miss Drama Tour!😭 pic.twitter.com/oFNC1m8aGK — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) March 15, 2026

“I’m letting you Canadians know, if you break my sold-out streak, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said, laughing but serious. “I’m not playing with y’all Banadians.”

The vibe was lighthearted, but the message was crystal clear. She’s got a sold-out streak to protect, and one Canadian city wasn’t about to ruin it.

According to CBC News, Hamilton tickets are going for around $118 direct from Ticketmaster, while Toronto’s show the night before has the cheapest seats at $314. That’s a massive gap.

The cost-of-living crisis is real, and even die-hard fans are doing the math. Gas prices, groceries, rent. A concert ticket becomes a luxury decision, not an impulse buy.

The tour supports her 2025 album, Am I the Drama? and she’s been absolutely dominating.