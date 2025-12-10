Cardi B Tops Billboard’s 2025 Female Rap Power Rankings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Billboard crowns Cardi B #1 on their hottest female rap artists of 2025 list beating out a number of other acts.

Cardi B‘s dominance of Billboard’s new female rap ranking proves women now control hip-hop’s biggest conversations and chart positions.

Billboard dropped their top 10 hottest female rap artists of 2025 list, crowning Cardi B as the undisputed queen while highlighting nine other women who reshaped the genre this year. The ranking celebrates artists who built massive influence through talent, skill and cultural impact.

Cardi B secured the top spot with unmatched reach and industry influence, keeping her name trending throughout 2025. Doechii claimed second place with standout creativity that caught critics’ attention. GloRilla earned third through high-energy tracks and national appeal that expanded her fanbase.

YK Niece followed in fourth with fast-rising fame that surprised industry watchers. Bunna B took fifth after a breakout year that established her as a force. Megan Thee Stallion placed sixth with major records and a strong presence despite legal battles.

Latto reached seventh through steady chart success and consistent releases. PLUTO claimed eighth with growing success and a sharp creative edge. Monaleo earned ninth with bold lyrics and a powerful voice. Ice Spice secured tenth with rising style and strong hits.

Billboard says the ranking reflects a major shift in hip-hop culture. They noted that women continue to push new styles and sounds that change the rap landscape. The publication highlighted voices that transformed charts and cultural conversations.

Rap fans celebrated the ranking across social platforms, with many praising the wide range of styles represented. Supporters said each artist brought new ideas and energy to 2025’s music scene. The moment marks another milestone for female artists gaining recognition in the genre.

Billboard plans to add more features on rising women in hip-hop as talent continues to grow nationwide. The group says the future of rap will include more diverse voices and perspectives.

The 2025 list proves women remain a major force as the culture evolves through their creative work.