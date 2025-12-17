Cardi Van Buren: Rapper Mocks Her Side Burns Using 19th Century President

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B turned a wave of online teasing about her hairstyle into a viral moment by posting an AI-generated image of herself as former U.S. President Martin Van Buren.

The rapper clowned herself just hours after memes about her dramatic sideburns began circulating following her appearance at Stefon Diggs‘ charity wellness event in Boston.

The Bronx-born rapper attended the New England Patriots’ “Winter Wonderland Wellness” event on December 15 at Gillette Stadium, where she supported Diggs during a holiday-themed yoga session.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November, making it their first public outing as new parents.

Cardi B wore a cream knit set, with her hair styled in a retro, sculpted look featuring sharply defined sideburns. The hairstyle quickly became a talking point online, with users poking fun at the exaggerated swoops that framed her face.

Rather than ignore the chatter, Cardi leaned into the jokes.

She reposted several memes and added a photo of herself laughing. Then she upped the ante by sharing an AI-generated portrait that merged her face with Van Buren’s likeness.

The image showed her in 19th-century attire, dark coat, high-collared white shirt and black necktie, styled like a traditional oil painting. Her face, however, retained full glam makeup, complete with contoured cheeks, glossy lips and long lashes.

The internet lit up with reactions. “Cardi out here rewriting history and aesthetics at the same time,” one user wrote. Another called her “CarVinci.” A third added, “You are a legend. Hall of fame.”

Cardi’s response wasn’t just a one-off. She’s been open about facial hair in the past. In October 2023, she responded directly to a user on X who claimed she “has a mustache.”

“I do have a mustache,” she replied. “Why you think my p#### soo good?”

The wellness event, hosted by Diggs’ nonprofit, Diggs Deep Foundation, honored mothers.

Cardi has three children with estranged husband Offset: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 15 months, and son Wave, as well as the newborn with Diggs.