Chance The Rapper Defends Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder After Resignation Over Gaza Stance

Chance the Rapper publicly backed Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, Jerry Greenfield, after his resignation over Unilever’s restrictions.

Chance the Rapper threw his full support behind Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield on Thursday (September 18) after the longtime ice cream executive stepped down over what he described as corporate censorship tied to the war in Gaza.

Greenfield, who co-founded the socially conscious brand in 1978, announced his exit after nearly five decades, citing frustration with parent company Unilever’s refusal to allow the brand to speak out on political issues, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Ben & Jerry’s is the only major company I know of that has repeatedly lobbied for Black American Reparations,” Chance wrote on Twitter (X). “Two older men with access who have no incentive other than justice, are now being punished and silenced for their unwavering support of Palestine.”

The Grammy-winning rapper added, “I’m not heartbroken, im galvanized. We continue to fight the good fight.”

Greenfield’s departure was made public through a statement shared by fellow co-founder Ben Cohen. “It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry’s,” Greenfield wrote.

He called the move “one of the hardest and most painful decisions I’ve ever made.”

The resignation follows a prolonged standoff between the Ben & Jerry’s founders and Unilever, which acquired the Vermont-based company in 2000. At the time, Unilever agreed to let the brand maintain its progressive voice. But Greenfield said that promise has eroded.

According to The New York Times, Ben & Jerry’s filed a lawsuit against Unilever last year, accusing the conglomerate of blocking the brand from calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In 2021, the company halted sales in Israeli-occupied territories, calling the move consistent with its values. Tensions escalated further when Cohen was arrested in May for disrupting a Senate hearing while protesting U.S. military aid to Israel.

Chance’s relationship with Ben & Jerry’s goes beyond admiration. In 2023, he collaborated with the company on a flavor called “Mint Chocolate Chance,” with proceeds benefiting his nonprofit, SocialWorks.

The Chicago-based organization supports youth through education and community programs. Chance has personally contributed $2 million to the initiative.