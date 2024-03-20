Chance The Rapper Encourages Black Community To Spark A Revolution Instead Of Vote

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is Lil Chano From 79th sliding in this snippet or what?

Chance The Rapper appears to be offering the Black Community his own advice in an unreleased track he recently shared.

On Tuesday (March 19), Chance unleashed the snippet in an Instagram post. In doing so, he provided little information about the official release of the track. However, he did offer his two cents on a possible course of action for Black folks in the verses he briefly showcased. More specifically, the Chicago MC appeared to express his belief that people of color need to take up arms and organize rather than involve themselves in the current democratic election cycle.

“I ain’t telling no n###as go vote/I ain’t telling no n###as go broke/I’m just telling my n###as get guns, I’m just telling my n###as revolt,” he raps in part.

The comment section of the post was flooded with support from artists such as Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Quentin Miller and even Chance’s own brother Taylor Bennett whop wrote “SHEEEEEEEESHH” in his comment, accompanied by a fire emoji symbol. Again, while it’s unclear when exactly, or if, the song will be released, the post followed Chance’s recent appearance on NBC’s gameshow Password with Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, the snippet arrived on the heels of the his announcement that he’ll be bring #TeamChance to the latest season of The Voice.

Check out the unreleased snippet above in addition to the trailer for season 25 of The Voice competition below.