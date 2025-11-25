Chance The Rapper Lands Historic Chicago Co-Hosting Role For New Year’s Eve Special

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chicago’s Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper secures historic co-hosting role for ABC’s iconic New Year’s Eve broadcast, marking first major Chicago segment.

Chance the Rapper has secured a groundbreaking role as co-host of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” the network announced Sunday.

The Grammy-winning artist will represent the Central Time Zone during the December 31 broadcast, hosting live from Chicago’s Wacker Drive alongside co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough.

The appointment marks the first time a major segment of the iconic celebration has been hosted live from Chicago by a Chicago native. Chance the Rapper will also deliver a performance immediately before midnight, bringing his hometown’s energy directly to millions of viewers nationwide.

“This marks the first time a major segment of the show will be hosted live from Chicago by a Chicago native,” according to the announcement, positioning the 32-year-old artist to showcase his city’s culture on the national stage.

The hosting opportunity caps an exceptional year for the independent artist, who completed his “And We Back” North American tour and released his critically acclaimed second studio album, Star Line, in August.

The 17-track project debuted at No. 2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut USA Chart and No. 3 globally, featuring collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, Young Thug, Jamila Woods, Do or Die and Jazmine Sullivan.

Star Line represents one of Chance’s most ambitious projects to date. The album draws inspiration from Marcus Garvey’s pioneering Black Star Line vision, channeling themes of resilience, diasporic pride and community throughout its narrative arc.

Production credits include industry luminaries Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Peter CottonTale and Nico Segal, while the album’s visual identity was helmed by Brandon Breaux, the creative mind behind Chance’s iconic early artwork.

The project emerged from the artist’s travels to Ghana, Jamaica and global art fairs, incorporating Pan-African influences into a cohesive modern reflection.

Chance’s appearance at the Grammy Museum in October provided insight into his creative process behind “Star Line,” discussing how the album serves as both a personal and cultural milestone.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” airs live Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.