Charged Up Fest Returns To Richmond With Mission To Heal Through Hip-Hop

Noah-O’s Charged Up Fest returns May 27–June 1, aiming to elevate Richmond with new awards, deeper conversations on Hip-Hop and mental health, and real cultural momentum.

The Charged Up Fest is powering back into Richmond, Virginia from May 27 to June 1, aiming to do more than entertain. Its goal is to retun as a cultural engine for empowerment, education and healing. Richmond-based rapper and festival founder, Noah-O, sees the event as a vehicle for transformation.

“Charged Up Fest means a lot to me because it represents how Hip-Hop can be harnessed for a higher purpose—using the culture to build community, educate, and empower,” Noah-O told AllHipHop.

The festival begins with the Charged Up Impact Awards at the Black History Museum of Virginia. The events honors grassroots changemakers making a difference in Virginia. The following day, the festival shifts with “Leading the Charge: Mental Health & Hip-Hop,” a panel held at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art.

“One of the parts I’m most excited about is the ‘Leading the Charge’ panel,” Noah-O said. “Last year, we hosted a powerful free vent featuring producer Bink!, Kasim Peterson from Dream Chasers Records and June Jones from Atlantic Records. We created a space where emerging artists and creatives could connect directly with industry professionals who have deep Virginia roots.”

He continued, “This year, we’re leveling up. We’re bringing in influential voices like Grammy-nominated artist Mad Skillz, AD Carson—a Hip Hop Studies professor at the University of Virginia, and Ant Marshall, founder of the legendary Lyricist Lounge. But we’re also including licensed mental health professionals to deepen the conversation.”

AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur will also be included in the conversation.

“In a time of rising gun violence, the opioid crisis, and the social challenges we face under today’s political climate, it’s crucial we offer not only inspiration—but also resources, solutions, and healthy alternatives,” Noah-O added. “This panel aims to spark meaningful dialogue and guide people toward tools that can improve lives.”

With events that mix creativity, purpose and real-world insight, Charged Up Fest is turning Richmond into a destination for both art and impact.

“Richmond, VA—our capital city—is a creative hub in the Mid-Atlantic, centrally located along the East Coast. It’s poised to become the next major destination for creatives worldwide, much like Austin with SXSW or Atlanta with A3C. Charged Up Fest has the potential to be Richmond’s version of that cultural movement,” Noah-O said.

For Noah-O, this is just the beginning. He recently performed with Ghostface Killah at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City and Curren$y in Richmond.

As Charged Up Fest rolls into its second year, the vision is crystal clear: this isn’t just a music festival. It’s a movement—designed to uplift a city, connect generations, and activate purpose through the power of Hip-Hop.

To RSVP or to buy tickets, go to www.chargedupent.com.