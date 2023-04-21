Charlamagne Tha God Wants Sexual Assault Case Dismissed Because DNA Doesn’t Match Rape Kit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The radio host says he also has witnesses that can confirm his story.

After years of speculation, Charlamagne tha God says he has forensic proof that he did not sexually assault a young woman in South Carolina.

According to Radar Online, The Breakfast Club host has demanded a federal court judge dismissed a claim that he violated Jessica Reid at a party in 2001.

As AllHipHop.com has reported, in 2022, Reid alleged sexual assault, battery, and defamation.

In 2018, an almost 20-year-old arrest warrant started to circulate, linking to the alleged crime saying the personality was charged with “criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, for an incident that allegedly occurred the month before.”

It also said when Charlamagne was a 22-year-old adult, he “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage[d] in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child.”

As the radio personality and mental wellness advocate continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing in this case, court records show.

According to Charlamagne, “Jessica Nicole Reid has come forward countless times on social and other media” to accuse him of sexual assault at a house party, “despite the undisputed facts that” there is no DNA proof from the rape kit she did that matches him.

“[Reid] has persisted in broadly disseminating her unsubstantiated claims, ignoring that the South Carolina Solicitor in 2018 declined her request to re-open the case due to a lack of evidence while confirming that no basis existed to bring sexual assault charges against Charlamagne,” the motion reads.

His lawyer also states, “Witnesses have attested to the fact that Charlamagne had already left the party when the alleged assault occurred.”

As a result, the New York Times best-selling author wants the judge to simply dismiss the charges because he claims they are baseless.