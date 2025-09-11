Charleston White Visit To College Sparks Investigation After Viral Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White’s controversial remarks triggered backlash and prompted an internal investigation at Tougaloo College.

Charleston White walked out of a panel at Tougaloo College in Mississippi after making inflammatory remarks about Black colleges and the Black community, triggering a campus-wide investigation into how the event was held without official approval.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday (September 9), was recorded and quickly circulated across social media platforms. The footage shows White abruptly exiting the stage after a tense exchange with someone in the audience who challenged his commentary.

The talk was billed as a discussion on Hip-Hop and the culture of snitching, but things unraveled when the 48-year-old speaker veered off-topic and made remarks that students described as offensive and dismissive toward historically Black institutions.

Charleston White gets chased out of a debate at a HBCU, after he shares his harsh opinion about the black community! 😳😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qbntx9QUX4 — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) September 8, 2025

Tougaloo College President Donzell Lee later confirmed the event had not been approved by the administration.

In a written statement, Lee said the request to use the space had been denied three days prior. Despite that, the event still moved forward and a full review is now underway.

White’s past is as complex as his public persona. Convicted of murder at 14, he spent several years in a Texas juvenile facility before becoming a youth advocate.

He later founded Helping Young People Excel (HYPE), a nonprofit aimed at guiding at-risk youth.

Despite his efforts in community outreach, White’s critics say his aggressive tone and viral social media clips often derail meaningful conversations.

Charleston White is known for provocative commentary on Hip-Hop, gang culture and issues facing Black communities.

Tougaloo College, established in 1869, has roughly 900 students and is one of Mississippi’s historically Black colleges. The administration has not announced when the investigation will conclude, but stated that disciplinary measures will be taken if necessary.