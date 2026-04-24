Chrisean Headlines XRumble Fight Night With 10 Celebrity Bouts & AllHipHop Music Showcase

Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone will face Zenith Zion in the main event of XRumble Fighting Championships’ April 25 card at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino, headlining a multi-bout lineup that blends celebrity boxing, live music and pay-per-view broadcast distribution.

A quiet casino floor will give way to punches and performances when XRumble Fighting Championships stages a multi-card event at Harrah’s Philadelphia on April 25 with Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone leading the night.

The main attraction pits Malone against Zenith Zion in a bout that blends celebrity appeal with combat sports intensity, part of a larger production that includes 10 total fights featuring both male and female competitors. The event will stream live at 7 p.m. ET via TrillerTV pay-per-view and the XRumble Celebrity Boxing app, marking a high-profile push for the growing promotion.

Founded by Damon Feldman, XRumble has built its reputation on combining entertainment and boxing into a single spectacle. That formula will be fully on display throughout fight week, beginning with a press conference scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m., followed by an official weigh-in on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. The main event card will take place Saturday night, with an after-party set to follow immediately at 11 p.m.

Beyond the headliner, the co-main event adds another recognizable name to the lineup. Fatimah Mayweather, sister of Floyd Mayweather, is slated to face Vicious Venus Marcial in a matchup that brings additional attention to the card. The inclusion of both celebrity personalities and emerging fighters reflects XRumble’s hybrid approach to sports and entertainment.

Music also plays a central role in the evening. Live performances will be woven throughout the broadcast, culminating in an AllHipHop Music performance contest and winner announcement. Organizers say the goal is to create a seamless blend of live entertainment and competitive action, drawing audiences from both the boxing world and the music industry.

The event will be hosted by Josh from YNC, with organizers promising appearances from a range of celebrity guests. XRumble is also using the event as a platform to recruit new talent, inviting fighters, artists and promotional models to register through its official website.

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