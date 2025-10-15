Chrisean Rock Blasted For Bringing Toddler Into Fake Paternity Show Chaos With Ray J

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock stirred outrage after bringing her toddler onstage during a fake paternity skit, drawing harsh criticism online.

Chrisean Rock drew intense criticism online after appearing in a parody paternity show with her 2-year-old son, igniting concern over the child’s welfare and her parenting choices.

The viral video, created by streamer PlaqueBoyMax, spoofed the format of daytime talk shows like “Maury.”

In the clip, Max—wearing exaggerated makeup and a wig—read mock DNA results to a cheering crowd.

“When it comes to Silky Ray and Chrisean, Silky Ray, you are the father,” he declared.

Chrisean Rock breaks down into tears after finding out she’s pregnant with Ray J’s child while on PlaqueBoyMax’s new show 😳 pic.twitter.com/YDCr2OMHlP — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 15, 2025

The moment quickly turned chaotic when Rock brought her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., onto the set.

Rock left the toddler slumped in a chair while the audience erupted in noise, prompting a wave of backlash across social media.

Chrisen Rock came with her son to PlaqueBoyMax’s Dr. Phil segment

pic.twitter.com/IezDeDbfKq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 15, 2025

Critics accused Rock of using her son as a prop for internet clout and exposing him to an adult-themed environment that many called inappropriate.

“I understand that’s her son, but she really needs to stop bringing him out in public spaces just to be laughed & picked at,” one person shared. “Especially to an adult themed podcast.”

Another added, “my heart breaks for this baby, it can’t even hold his body up. and is clearly torn up.. chrisean is such a selfish person and self centred person. God bless that child.”

A third user said, “Exposing a toddler to that level of screaming, drama, and potential toxicity is straight-up irresponsible. Kids need stability, not a front-row seat to adult chaos. I hope someone protects that child.”

Chrisean Rock Says She’s Keeping Son “Off The Internet”

The backlash is especially pointed given Rock’s past comments about shielding her son from public scrutiny.

In an appearance on “The Danza Project” in May, she insisted she was committed to his privacy.

“He’s doing great,” she said during the interview. “I’ve been keeping him off the internet on purpose. Just giving him his privacy, for real. I show him, but I just like to prove everybody wrong… There’s nothing wrong with my son.”

Chrisean Rock SPEAKS, says she’s kept her baby off the internet on purpose and DENIES anything’s wrong, despite growing concern he still can’t walk, talk, or hold his head up at 20 months 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qjrSKRI6rm — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) May 9, 2025

The skit, which also featured Ray J, has raised broader concerns about the boundaries of online content and the ethics of involving children in viral entertainment.

The video continues to circulate widely on social platforms as public scrutiny grows.