Chrisean Rock Faces Police & CPS After Trashing Room During Wild Las Vegas Hotel Stay

Chrisean Rock was fined $1,000 and visited by police and CPS after a trashed hotel room and Instagram Live raised concerns.

Chrisean Rock was hit with a $1,000 penalty and a visit from both police and Child Protective Services after a chaotic four-day stay at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ended with a trashed hotel room and an Instagram Live that raised red flags.

The 25-year-old reality star and her boyfriend HoodTrophy Bino checked in on Thursday (September 19) and checked out on Monday (September 23), but not before hotel staff found the suite in complete disarray. Photos obtained by TMZ Hip Hop showed empty Don Julio bottles, scattered clothing and a used Monster N2P nitrous oxide tank—commonly used for whippets—strewn across the room.

Bino, who made the reservation, was fined for smoking in a non-smoking room after staff discovered evidence of tobacco or marijuana use.

But the mess wasn’t the only issue.

On the first day of their stay, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and CPS showed up at the hotel around 4:50 P.M. after viewers watching the couple’s Instagram Live noticed children in the background and called authorities.

Bino recorded the moment officers entered the room, with Rock heard speaking off-camera.

TMZ Hip Hop reported that the situation was resolved on-site and no further action was taken. The couple was allowed to stay in the room after speaking with officers.

The incident adds to Rock’s growing list of legal problems. She’s previously faced drug-related charges in Oklahoma dating back to 2020. Most recently, she was arrested in June 2024 on outstanding warrants tied to those charges and was extradited to Oklahoma, where she served time before being released in September.