Ciara Revealed Her 2026 Vision: It’s All About Joy Music & Money

Ciara laid out her 2026 vision with plans for new music, a possible tour, and a continued embrace of the viral success that’s kept her tracks trending.

Ciara mapped out her 2026 goals with clarity and charisma during a high-profile New Year’s Eve appearance in New York City, revealing her plans for new music and a long-awaited tour.

The R&B star hit the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, joining a stacked lineup that included Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato and Chappell Roan. But it was what she said offstage that turned heads.

“Oh my gosh, 2026, man. I’m manifesting more joy, more music, more success, you know what I’m saying?” Ciara told People. “More zeros, you know what I’m saying? All that good stuff. I’m manifesting all the good things, okay? And (a) tour. Yeah, I’m excited.”

The 40-year-old performer last headlined her own tour in 2019, promoting her Beauty Marks album. While she’s stayed active with performances, most recently supporting Missy Elliott on tour in 2024 and hitting major events like London’s Mighty Hoopla festival and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a solo tour has been missing from her calendar.

That may soon change.

Ciara released her eighth studio album, CiCi, in 2023, and her music has continued to find new life online. Several of her older tracks, including her 2018 hit “Level Up,” have found renewed popularity on TikTok.

“Those moments actually, they make me smile so big because I feel like it helps me to stay connected as an artist. And it’s very motivating… I can tell you, I can never get enough of (2018’s) Level Up just continuing to trend and re-trend, you know?” she said.

She added, “As an independent artist, it’s just been a blessing when you put out music and your fans love it and the whole world sings it with you and it trends on platforms like TikTok. So, really proud of that.