Cincinnati Restaurant Celebrates Afroman’s Victory Over Cops With Free Lemon Pound Cake Waffles

Afroman inspired a restaurant to launch “Lemon Poundcake Waffle Day,” giving free waffles to fans after his court victory.

Afroman just turned a courtroom victory into a cultural moment that’s got America talking about free speech and our constitutional rights.

The Grammy-nominated rapper walked out of an Ohio courthouse on March 18 with a jury ruling completely in his favor, defeating a defamation lawsuit filed by seven Adams County sheriff’s deputies who claimed his music videos ruined their lives.

His response? “I didn’t win, America won. America still has freedom of speech.”

The whole thing started when cops raided his home in August 2022, looking for drugs and kidnapping evidence that never existed. No charges were filed, but the damage was real.

He grabbed his home security footage and turned it into art. “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” dropped in December 2022, garnering over 9 million views.

Then came “Lemon Pound Cake,” which became the centerpiece of this whole legal battle.

Now Cincinnati’s Taste of Belgium is celebrating with “Lemon Poundcake Waffle Day” on March 25 at two locations.

The first hundred people wearing an afro get free waffles. First responders in uniform do too. Founder Jean-François Flechet said they loved celebrating a local victory and rooting for the underdog.

The deputies sued for nearly $4 million, claiming the videos caused them embarrassment and mental distress. Deputy Shawn Cooley testified he’d received hundreds of pound cakes at work from strangers. Deputy Lisa Phillips cried on the stand about explicit songs, questioning her identity.

But the jury saw through it. These were public officials acting in an official capacity, and Afroman’s defense about free speech held up completely.

Afroman’s already released “The Batteram Hymn of the Police Whistleblower” and says he’s got more cop-targeting tracks coming.