CNN Tells AllHipHop Diddy’s Claim Cassie Video Was Altered & Destroyed Is Bogus

Diddy accused CNN of doctoring surveillance footage showing him assaulting Cassie, but CNN swiftly shut down his claims as completely false, a spokesperson confirmed to AllHipHop.com on Thursday (March 13).

“CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested,” a CNN spokesperson told AllHipHop.com.

This latest clash comes as Sean “Diddy” Combs faces an approaching May trial date on serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The controversial surveillance footage, prominently featured by CNN in May 2024, portrayed a disturbing scene allegedly showing Diddy striking his former girlfriend Cassie repeatedly, dragging her forcefully and kicking and stomping her.

The video forced Diddy into a humbling public apology, which prosecutors – and Cassie’s lawyer – say is an overwhelming admission of guilt.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Diddy said in an apology video that may sink his entire defense. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

Diddy’s legal team, headed by attorney Marc Agnifilo, is attempting to block the video from being presented in court, claiming that CNN intentionally manipulated the footage to exaggerate the severity of the attack.

CNN’s firm denial suggests Diddy’s defense strategy faces steep challenges. Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, also dismissed Combs’ claims as desperate courtroom maneuvering.

“It’s not surprising Combs would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial,” Wigdor told TMZ.

“I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence… (and Combs) will be held accountable for his depravity,” Wigdor said.

The embattled Hip-Hop mogul has pleaded not guilty and vigorously denies all allegations.