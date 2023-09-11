U.S. Open Winner Coco Gauff Celebrates By Rapping Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new champ shows off her trophy while lip-syncing the Top 10 hit.

Tennis phenom Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam tournament over the weekend. The Atlanta native celebrated defeating Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 U.S. Open by channeling New York City music stars Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Gauff outlasted Sabalenka in New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) to prevail in the U.S. Open. Following her victory, the 19-year-old athlete posted herself lip-syncing “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

“Barbie World” lives on the Barbie: The Album soundtrack. The official Instagram account of the Warner Bros. Pictures-backed movie reposted Coco Gauff’s TikTok video to its page.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice joined forces again to create the “Barbie World” collaboration. The track borrows elements from the 1997 song “Barbie Girl” by Europop band Aqua.

Previously, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice linked up for “Princess Diana” which dropped in April of this year. “Princess Diana” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Barbie World” made it to No. 7 in July.

“Barbie World” earned a Song of Summer nomination at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki Minaj is up for Artist of the Year as well. Ice Spice also received a Best New Artist nod. Additionally, Minaj will host the VMAs on September 12.

“Princess Diana” will also have a chance to win a 2023 BET Hip-Hop Award. Ice Spice’s record featuring Nicki Minaj scored a Best Collaboration nomination. Spice will also have the chance to win Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.