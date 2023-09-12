Common Teases Album With Pete Rock And Reflects On Hip-Hop 50

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Common was one of the many rappers who performed at the star-studded Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in August.

Common found himself revisiting ‘90s Hip-Hop while working on a new album with Pete Rock. The Grammy-winning artist discussed what music he’s listening to these days and his Pete Rock collaboration during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber on Monday (September 11).

“I’ve been creating a new project,” he told Melber. “I’m working on a new album with Pete Rock. Just the energy of that [’90s] music, whether it’s Brand Nubian, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul—because they just got their music on streaming. It’s been inspiring to hear. But I am creating music right now. I’m in a great space.”

Common also shared his thoughts on Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The actor/rapper described what it was like for him to perform at last month’s Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium show.

“It felt like we could just celebrate the love we have for this culture,” Common said. “And it made me think how much this culture is about that. It’s about celebrating us and also teaches us in the process, at certain times. But it really started as a party. It started as a joyful thing, and we were able to have that for this 50th year.”

Watch Common perform “The Light” at Hip-Hop 50 Live below.