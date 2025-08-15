Country Singer Jimmie Allen Talks Hip-Hop, Pays Homage To Jay-Z On “Beer 99”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Allen honored Jay-Z with a Hip-Hop-inspired country track while previewing his next tour and celebrating his musical roots.

Jimmie Allen dropped two new tracks this week, merging country storytelling with Hip-Hop rhythm in a nod to Jay-Z while gearing up for his fall U.S. tour.

The Grammy-nominated artist released a two-song pack featuring “Small Town Anthem” and “Beer 99,” showcasing his genre-mixing style that pulls from his diverse musical upbringing.

“Beer 99″ flips a line from Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” into a breezy, bar-ready hook: “I’ve got 99 problems, but a beer ain’t one.”

Allen uses the song to reflect on everyday stress while keeping the mood light and playful.

“My music has been influenced by Hip Hop since the start of my career with my debut single Best Shot,” Jimmie Allen told AllHipHop.

He credits his family for shaping his musical tastes.

“My dad is Delaware and my mother and from Oakland CA. I grew up with a love of country because of my father, a love of Gospel because of my mother and a love of hip hop because of my cousins from the Bay Area. They put me on to so much hip hop and Bay Area Hip-Hop including, E-40, Mac Dre, Too Short,” Jimmie Allen said.

While “Beer 99” leans into Hip-Hop, “Small Town Anthem” stays true to Allen’s country roots.

The song paints a picture of rural life, from long workdays to tailgate parties and church pews.

The dual release follows Allen’s May single “Country Boys Never Learn,” a collaboration with Noah Curtis and Young Grey that has already pulled in 400,000 streams.

Jimmie Allen is set to hit the road again this fall for his “Stories Behind the Songs” tour, kicking off September 5 in Dallas.

Since debuting with “Best Shot” in 2018, Allen has carved out a space in country music by blending sounds from pop, R&B and Hip-Hop. His breakout hit made history as the first debut single by a Black artist to reach No. 1 on country radio.

Allen’s rise continued with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and wins at both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards in 2021.

His upcoming tour adds to a list of major festival appearances, including Stagecoach, CMA Fest and iHeartCountry Festival.