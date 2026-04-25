D4vd Defense Lawyers Face Violent Antisemitic Death Threats Over Case

D4vd’s legal team is receiving antisemitic hate mail while defending the singer in his murder case, with messages wishing violence on the Jewish attorneys.

D4vd is facing a legal nightmare that’s extending far beyond the courtroom and his client.

His defense team is being flooded with vile antisemitic hate mail as they work to represent him in his ongoing murder case, and the messages are absolutely reprehensible.

The lawyers defending the singer are receiving emails filled with explicit threats and hateful language targeting them specifically for being Jewish, according to reporting from the New York Post.

One particularly disturbing message read, “I’m not surprised you are all JEWS. The only race that puts money above all morals.”

The email went further, wishing violence on the attorneys’ families and expressing that “the world deserves less JEWS.”

This isn’t just one angry person either. The defense team has been inundated with multiple messages of this nature, all targeting them for their faith while they perform their constitutional duty to provide legal representation.

D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, stands accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, who prosecutors say he killed after she threatened to expose their alleged relationship and jeopardize his music career.

The charges against him include murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Authorities allege he killed her with a sharp instrument, then dismembered her body and stored her remains in bags inside the trunk of his Tesla for months.

The harassment of his legal team raises serious questions about how far some people will go to express their anger about a case.

Attorney Blair Berk and her colleagues are simply doing their jobs, yet they’re being targeted with antisemitic abuse for defending someone accused of heinous crimes.

This kind of harassment against defense attorneys is not only morally wrong but also undermines the entire justice system, which depends on everyone having access to legal representation regardless of the charges they face.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and according to the LA Times, prosecutors have amassed “40 terabytes” of evidence in the case.

The defense team’s statement made clear they believe the evidence will show Burke’s innocence, but that doesn’t stop the hate mail from coming.

His legal team is now dealing with both the pressure of a high-profile murder case and the added burden of antisemitic threats simply for doing their job.