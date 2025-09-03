Damon Dash Called Cam’ron’s Comments “Coward Sh#t,” Says He Started The Roc’s Demise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash ripped Cam’ron for “coward sh#t” and said the Dipset rapper should “teach on your platform” instead of chasing views.

Damon Dash blasted Cam’ron in a video recorded at a dentist office, saying private business shouldn’t be turned into public sh#t for clicks.

In a video filmed while undergoing medical treatment, Dash said he had just had surgery on his eye due to diabetes complications and was preparing for dental work, but couldn’t ignore what he saw as repeated shots from Cam’ron. “Get your jokes. But know that right now I’m in my dentist office and tomorrow I’m getting a surgery,” he said. “Hopefully by the time y’all see this I’ll have some new teeth.”

Dash said he had tried to reach Cam’ron directly but was ignored.

“If you have something to say to someone that you respect and that you know, you don’t go on a television show and speak on it. You give them the respect of calling them,” he said. Instead, he accused Cam’ron of chasing numbers: “I’m noticing that you’re leveraging it for views. That seems to now be your business.”

He called Cam’ron’s commentary about his finances weak.

“Talking about another man’s pockets… that’s just not the most masculine thing to do,” Dash said. “Talking about other people, especially when they’re not in the room, to me is coward sh#t.”

Cam previously said Dame’s over-the-top lifestyle was the cause of his financial woes.

“Bro if you live like that you got to keep hustling you can’t do buy all that s##t you bought, and I’m being nice,” Cam said. “I’m not even naming half of it. You can’t buy all that sh#t and spend all that money and then be like, ‘I shouldn’t have to work anymore.’ I ain’t have half the sh*t I just named. I ain’t have no two lofts in SoHo, I ain’t have no two mansions in London I ain’t fly private every day for six, seven, eight, nine years. I ain’t have no damn u#####.”

Dash also revisited old Roc-A-Fella wounds, accusing Cam’ron of making a private conversation about an executive role public and fueling conflict inside the label.

“That started everything,” Dash said, recalling that the talks died after Cam’ron’s lawyer allegedly demanded $750,000. “I just said, ‘Forget it.’”

He also defended his film Honor Up and his million-dollar investment in it. Cam’ron said he was essentially tricked into being in the movie.

Dame challenged Cam’ron to stack their movie projects side by side and see who is the best creator. “Now you’re gonna say the sh#t was wack?… Show me one movie you’ve done that’s better than Honor Up,’” Dash said.

Digging in, Dash also said Cam’ron hadn’t delivered a solo hit since Roc-A-Fella and claimed Dipset clothing was a project he helped start but was left out of. “You haven’t even sent me a sweatshirt,” he added.

@revolt Wait, #DameDash finessed Cam to be in a whole movie?!? 🤣🤣 Tune into the latest episode of TalkWithFlee, watch NOW on REVOLT’s YouTube & App 📲💻 ♬ original sound – REVOLT

Dash said Cam’ron’s show is built on tearing people down.

“Teach when you’re on your platform. Don’t tear people down,” he said. “Every person that you have a problem with is Black, and you talk about them when they’re not in the room. That’s not Harlem sh#t.”

He wrapped his remarks by calling for a face-to-face conversation instead of back-and-forth in interviews. “There’s no point for talking about people that aren’t in the room if you can talk to them,” Dash said.