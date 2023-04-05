Daz Dillinger Claims Suge Knight Once Paid Him $2.5 Million But Had To “Strong Arm” It Out Of Him 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Daz Dillinger said Suge Knight owed him and Kurupt $2.5 Million for their 1996 song “Just Doggin,’” but they had to force him to pay up.

Daz Dillinger says Suge Knight gave him his biggest-ever payday, but he had to use force to get his $2.5 million.

The west coast icon who made up half of Tha Dogg Pound recalled a story about the biggest check he’s ever received during a recent interview with Home Grown Media Group. According to Daz Dillinger, Suge Knight owed him and Kurupt the seven-figure sum but didn’t want to stump up the cash, so they allegedly went and took the check from him.

“S###, I got a check for like $2.3 million from Suge Knight,” Daz replied when asked about his biggest paycheck. “Delmar Arnaud, Suge Knight, Death Row Records, $2.5 million. I had to give Kurupt some too.”

Daz continued, “I had to go in and strong arm Suge to get the money. I had everybody in they office hemmed up against the wall, n####. We on mushrooms. We in that muthafucka lit! N#### in the corner laughing. I felt a little something, n####, I ran, ahhh! Had a big ass muthafukin’ diesel screwdriver. You know them big long diesel screwdrivers?”

Daz Dillinger claimed he and Kurupt wanted to be paid for their song with Nate Dogg on the soundtrack to the 1996 film Sunset Park, “Just Doggin’.” However, “they was playing with the money.”

Daz Dillinger Confronts Suge Knight

Daz said he, Kurupt, and Lil Malik Hershey Loc “went up there to get the money,” and “had everybody hemmed up,” before Suge walked into the office. “The way his eyes looked, it seemed like he was gon’ do something to me,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Daz Dillinger said though the situation was heated, he and Suge Knight were able to resolve things after a talk, and he ultimately got his check.

“So he put his arm around me, and I put my arm around him. Like, ‘N####, I’ma stick you.’ He was like, ‘Hold on Daz, hold on. Just go in the office.’ And I walked out of there with $2.5.” Check out the clip below and the interview at the end of the page.

Little did they know, but just a few hours later, the check would save them from jail time. As Daz explained, after leaving Suge Knight, the group ran into the law.

“Me, Kurupt, and Lil Hershey Loc was driving from Death Row,” Daz said. “I ain’t got no license. I got an ounce of cat p###. It’s some weed called cat p###, it’s so smelly, this s### bomb! You can’t get it from nowhere.”

Cops pulled them over and made them get out of the car before asking if there was weed inside. That was until they saw the check.

“Dude come and say, ‘Is this real?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s real.’ He said, ‘Well just stomp the weed out, cash that muthafucka and go get your license.’”