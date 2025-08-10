EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Assistant Wins Big As Six Accusers Drop Explosive Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kristina Khorram saw six accusers drop their claims in a lawsuit tied to Diddy, leaving just one remaining plaintiff.

Kristina Khorram secured a major legal win in New York after six of seven plaintiffs dropped their claims against her in a sweeping sexual abuse lawsuit tied to her boss Diddy.

AllHipHop has confirmed that Latasha Forbes, Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite and a Jane Doe voluntarily withdrew their allegations against the former Bad Boy Records executive.

The move followed Khorram’s legal team submitting evidence that she did not begin working for Diddy until 2013—long after most of the alleged incidents reportedly occurred.

In some of the allegations, Khorram could not have been working for Diddy when they took place, because she would have been less than 10 years old.

The original lawsuit accused Diddy of orchestrating decades of sexual misconduct, coercion and physical abuse under the guise of his Hip-Hop empire.

Several accusers detailed graphic claims spanning from the mid-1990s through the early 2010s.

Forbes alleged she was 17 in 1994 when Diddy drugged and raped her at Bad Boy’s Manhattan office. Cummings said she was between 14 and 15 in 1995 when she was assaulted during a video shoot for The Notorious B.I.G. Fearon claimed he was forced into a sex act at 19 inside Diddy’s New York residence in 2003.

Applewhite accused Diddy of groping and assaulting her at his Miami property in 2004. Jenkins said he was attacked at a Florida launch party for Bad Boy in the mid-2000s. Jane Doe alleged she was drugged and raped during a 2010 audition for Making the Band.

Khorram was named in the lawsuit for allegedly helping to cover up Diddy’s conduct. The complaint also targeted Sony, Universal and Warner Music, claiming the labels ignored red flags and enabled his wild behavior.

With six plaintiffs now out, only Matthews’ allegations remain. She claimed Combs assaulted her in Illinois in 2014 after a night of heavy drinking.

Khorram’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss Matthews’ complaint.

They argue the laws cited don’t apply retroactively, fall outside the statute of limitations and don’t cover incidents beyond New York City.

They also say the filing fails to meet the legal threshold for a sex trafficking claim.

If the court grants the motion, Khorram will be entirely removed from the case.

The six dismissals follow Diddy’s own courtroom victory on July 2, when a jury cleared him of federal sex trafficking and RICO charges but convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His sentencing is slated for October 3.