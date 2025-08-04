Diddy Denied Bail, Must Rot In Jail Until Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy will stay locked up after a federal judge ruled he’s too much of a risk to be released before his October 2025 sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Combs failed to meet the strict legal threshold required for pre-sentencing release. The court found no “clear and convincing evidence” that he is neither a danger to the public nor a flight risk.

Diddy, who is awaiting sentencing on charges tied to prostitution-related crimes, had asked the court to consider exceptional circumstances.

His legal team presented a $50 million bail package secured by his Miami property and co-signed by family members, including his mother Janice Combs. Some relatives even surrendered their passports.

The defense also offered to limit his travel to Florida, New York and New Jersey for legal appointments and said he would comply with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Despite those offers, the court sided with prosecutors who argued that Diddy’s wealth, influence and past violent conduct made him a serious risk.

The judge emphasized that no amount of money or monitoring could ensure he wouldn’t interfere with witnesses or pose a threat to others.

“Increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn’t change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears.,” the judge wrote in the ruling, rejecting the defense’s proposed conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Diddy’s lawyers tried to point to deteriorating conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is currently held. They described the facility as unsafe, poorly staffed, and serving maggot-infested food.

But the court dismissed those claims as insufficient to justify release.

“The public outcry concerning these conditions has come from all corners. But as Combs acknowledges, MDC staff has been able to keep him safe and attend to his needs, even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate,” the judge said, referencing a prior case where release was granted only due to a defendant’s old age and severe health issues.

The court made no ruling on the underlying evidence, reserving that for sentencing, which is scheduled for October 3, 2025. Until then, Diddy will remain in custody.