Diddy Says He’s Being Served Maggot-Infested Food In Hellhole Jail

Diddy demanded release from jail, citing maggot-infested food and worsening conditions caused by budget cuts.

Diddy is demanding his release from federal custody, claiming brutal living conditions and government overreach have turned his time at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center into a nightmare.

In a letter filed Sunday (August 3), Diddy’s legal team urged Judge Arun Subramanian to grant bail ahead of his October 3 sentencing.

The Hip-Hop mogul was acquitted last month of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, but remains detained on lesser counts under the Mann Act, which criminalizes transporting individuals across state lines for unlawful sexual activity.

His attorneys argue the government is punishing him more harshly than others with similar charges, despite a jury clearing him of the most serious allegations.

“Hellbent on punishing him for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him unfairly, just as it has done from the inception of this provably misplaced investigation,” the letter states. “Despite the jury’s verdict, it continues to make factual statements that are plainly at odds with what twelve New Yorkers found and to try to keep Combs incarcerated even though the jury rejected the serious charges that led to his pre-trial detention in the first place.”

The filing also paints a grim picture of life inside MDC, citing frequent lockdowns, poor medical treatment and unsanitary food.

“MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots…lockdowns also remain common, despite the government’s claims,” the letter reads.

Diddy’s lawyers say the facility’s conditions have deteriorated further due to federal budget cuts. They reference a case where 25 inmates and a former corrections officer were charged in connection with smuggling and violent incidents at the jail.

“Living conditions at MDC remain inhumane, and the situation has worsened due to federal budget cuts,” the letter continues.

They also argue that Diddy has not posed any threat while in custody, noting his clean behavioral record during 11 months of incarceration.

“Violent people are violent in jail as well. Sean Combs has been free of violence of every sort,” the letter adds.

The defense emphasized that Combs, a father of seven, remains committed to his family and has actively participated in his legal defense.

The government has yet to respond publicly.