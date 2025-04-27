Diddy Protecting His 5th Amendment Rights To Not Incriminate Himself As Trial Approaches

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is moving to shield himself from self-incrimination as he battles over 60 civil lawsuits and a looming federal criminal trial in New York.

The Hip-Hop mogul, facing serious charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and interstate domestic violence, has asked a judge to freeze civil proceedings like the one brought by Joi Dickerson-Neal until after his criminal case concludes.

Diddy’s legal team filed a motion arguing that continuing civil discovery now would force him into a dangerous legal corner where answering questions could jeopardize his defense in the criminal trial.

The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to testify against themselves and Diddy appears ready to invoke it if necessary.

The request stems from a civil lawsuit filed by Dickerson-Neal, who accuses Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a 1991 date while she was a Syracuse University student.

According to her complaint, Diddy allegedly spiked her drink at a Harlem restaurant, leaving her unable to walk or stand.

She claims he videotaped the assault and shared the footage within the music industry, including with Jodeci member Davante Swing, who allegedly told her “everyone” had seen it.

Her claims include sexual assault, “revenge p###,” emotional distress and violations of the state’s gender-motivated violence law.

Diddy’s attorneys have moved to dismiss parts of the lawsuit, arguing that laws related to revenge p### and sex trafficking did not exist in 1991.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s criminal case will begin May 5, 2025 and is expected to last at least nine weeks.