Diddy Says Director Admitted To Rushing Documentary in $100M NBC Lawsuit

Diddy accused NBC and Peacock of defamation in a $100 million lawsuit, claiming the documentary’s director admitted rushing production for competitive reasons.

Diddy has escalated his legal fight against NBCUniversal and Peacock, claiming the producers of Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy rushed the project and spread damaging falsehoods in a bid to beat the competition.

In a new amended complaint, the Hip-Hop mogul accuses the documentary team of defamation and alleges the film falsely linked him to murder, sex trafficking of minors and extortion through hidden-camera recordings.

The revised lawsuit adds new claims and reflects his July acquittals in federal court.

The complaint highlights a quote from Ample Entertainment co-founder Ari Mark, who told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s really competitive and I think that is why it wasn’t enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There’s no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround.”

Diddy’s legal team says the statement shows the producers prioritized speed over accuracy.

The lawsuit names NBCUniversal Media, Peacock TV and Ample as defendants and seeks at least $100 million in damages.

It alleges the documentary’s release harmed Diddy’s reputation and influenced public opinion ahead of his criminal trial.

The original complaint, filed in February, focused on allegations of murder and sexual assault involving minors. The updated version now includes claims that the film falsely portrayed Diddy as being involved in sex trafficking and extortion.

Diddy’s attorneys argue the film misrepresented a civil lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, using it to imply underage sexual activity.

However, the women in that suit later confirmed they were adults.

The amended filing also challenges a claim made by attorney Ariel Mitchell, who said her client, Courtney Burgess, had “sex tapes” used for extortion. Diddy denies the allegation and says it lacks evidence.

The revised complaint also updates the court on Diddy’s legal status. On July 2, 2025, a federal jury acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The indictment, according to the filing, did not include accusations of murder, sexual assault of minors or extortion.