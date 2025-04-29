EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Seeks To Silence Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer & Others Until Trial Ends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy requested a gag order to stop Cassie’s lawyer and others from speaking to the media before his 2025 trial, citing concerns over jury bias.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking a federal judge in Manhattan to bar attorneys representing government witnesses—including Cassie Ventura’s lawyer—from speaking publicly about his upcoming criminal trial.

The disgraced mogul claims their media appearances could poison the jury pool and jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

Diddy’s legal team recently filed a motion requesting a narrowly tailored gag order that would block lawyers for alleged victims from making public statements until the trial ends.

The request comes after repeated media interviews and documentary appearances by attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Lisa Bloom, who represent key witnesses expected to testify against Diddy.

Wigdor, who represents one of the central accusers, told media outlets that “Combs will be held accountable for his depravity” and described Diddy’s legal arguments as “disingenuous” in reference to the infamous video of him beating up Ventura in 2016.

His remarks, widely circulated online and in the press, are portrayed by Diddy’s team as prejudicial and suggestive of guilt.

Lisa Bloom, who represents another government witness, has appeared in several documentaries, including Peacock’s The Fall of Diddy and the BBC special P. Diddy: The Rise and Fall, which premiered on Monday (April 28).

In those appearances, she claimed there were “hundreds” of additional allegations and compared Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein. She also speculated about his behavior “behind closed doors” and questioned his honesty. Despite receiving cease-and-desist letters and reminders of ethical obligations, Bloom has continued to speak publicly.

Diddy’s attorneys argue that these public comments go beyond legal advocacy and risk influencing potential jurors.

They say traditional remedies, such as relocating the trial to another city or providing jurors with special instructions, wouldn’t be enough to counter the global media attention.

The proposed gag order would apply only to lawyers representing government witnesses and their clients—not to the press or the public.

According to the motion, the goal is to “protect Mr. Combs’ constitutional right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

The trial is set to begin on May 5 in Manhattan federal court and expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Diddy faces five federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison, with a minimum of 15 years for specific charges.