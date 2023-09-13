Diddy Announces Release Date For “Another One Of Me” Featuring The Weeknd’s “Last Collab”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Global Icon Award winner prepares to let loose his next studio LP.

Will The Weeknd call it quits on collaborating with other artists? According to Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Canadian singer will be done with features following the release of their upcoming song.

Diddy’s “Another One of Me” will hit DSPs on Friday, September 15. The Hip-Hop mogul is calling that date “Diddy Day.” The forthcoming single includes contributions by The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage.

On August 30, Combs uploaded a 17-second clip for “Another One of Me” to his verified YouTube channel. The Love Records founder titled the teaser, “IT’S OFFICIAL @TheWeeknd LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID!”

A James Larese-directed music video for “Another One of Me” comes out on Friday, September 15 as well. Diddy also plans to drop The Love Album: Off the Grid that same day.

The Love Album: Off the Grid signifies Diddy’s return to R&B-influenced sounds. He previously used a full-length body of work to tackle that genre on 2010’s Last Train to Paris with Dirty Money (Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper).

Dirty Money appears on The Love Album: Off the Grid track “Deliver Me.” The album also contains guest appearances by Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Busta Rhymes, and many more.

Diddy’s last studio LP, Press Play, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The billionaire musician/entrepreneur also scored a Number One with 1997’s No Way Out which came out as a Puff Daddy & The Family project.

In addition, this week saw Diddy receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. He also performed a medley of hits at the ceremony. The 8-minute set included assists from his son King Combs, City Girls rapper Yung Miami and R&B singer Keyshia Cole.