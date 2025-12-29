Diddy’s Sons Platformed By Zeus Network To Speak For Themselves In New Doc Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Zeus announced a 2026 series spotlighting Justin Combs and Christian Combs as they address their personal truth in the after math of the Diddy Trial.

Zeus announced a new documentary series focused on the lives of Justin Combs and Christian Combs in Los Angeles to explore their perspective during a period of public scrutiny tied to their father Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The project will stream on Zeus Network and is scheduled to premiere in 2026 according to a statement shared on social media by Zeus chief executive Lemuel Plummer.

The series centers on Justin Combs and Christian Combs, also known as King Combs, and aims to document their experiences as the sons of Didd during a time when their family name has dominated headlines. Current promotion did not specify the trial of their father, considered by many to be the trial of the century.

Plummer said the intent is not advocacy.

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light,” Plummer said.

The announcement arrives as audiences continue to parse multiple projects connected to the Combs family.

Zeus emphasized that its series stands apart from the Netflix release Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examined allegations and legal proceedings involving the Bad Boy founder and was executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

In that film Justin and Christian appeared only through archival footage and were not the central focus.

By contrast Zeus plans to foreground the sons’ voices with cameras trained on their day to day realities, ambitions and reflections as public conversations continue to swirl around their last name. Network executives hope to humanize them.

Production details remain limited and Zeus has not announced episode counts or a release window beyond 2026.