DJ Khaled has partnered with Influence Media in a nine-figure deal to expand his music legacy and launch new film and TV ventures.

DJ Khaled is cashing in on his chart-topping catalog, kicking off a fresh chapter in entertainment by partnering with Influence Media Partners in a deal reportedly worth nine figures.

According to Variety, the agreement spans Khaled’s 14-album discography and includes two new joint ventures aimed at producing original content for film, television and commercial campaigns.

Influence Media will also handle the Hip-Hop mogul’s name, image and likeness rights in select categories. The outlet reports the deal is in the low nine-figure range.

“I’m proud that my legacy will continue to resonate and connect with audiences around the world with this partnership through Influence Media,” Khaled said in a statement. “These iconic recordings I’ve created will continue to be curated in the most optimum manner to impact culture with nearly two decades of music”

The Miami-based producer and DJ, known for his signature catchphrases and all-star collaborations, is also expanding into scripted and unscripted projects through his We The Best imprint. Several film ventures are already underway.

“I’m excited for the world to see and experience the film and television projects Influence and We The Best are developing and producing together,” Khaled added. “This next phase of my career will be filled with ground-breaking cultural impact, and I look forward to being at the forefront in all categories.”

Influence Media, launched in 2019, has built its brand by investing in what it calls “modern evergreens”—songs and artists with long-lasting cultural relevance.

The company has made over 30 music rights acquisitions and recently secured $360 million in debt financing to fuel its expansion.

The deal marks a major move for Khaled as he looks to cement his influence not just in music but across entertainment platforms.