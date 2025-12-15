DL Hughley Clowns Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Over Sex Offender Status As Gavin Newsom War Escalates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DL Hughley fired back at Nicki Minaj after she criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s support for transgender youth.

The comedian didn’t hold back when responding to the rapper’s recent attacks on Newsom. Hughley posted on social media that Minaj has no business commenting on children’s safety given her husband’s criminal history.

“Nicki Minaj damn sure needs to stay away from posting anything about kids, trans or otherwise. She supports a dude that is on the Epstein list 1000 times,” DL Hughley said. “She’s actually married to a registered sex offender, a pedophile.”

D.L. Hughley Goes In on Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty With Some Choice Words pic.twitter.com/GktODB4sU5 — livebitez (@livebitez) December 15, 2025

The comedian referenced Chris Hansen, the host of “To Catch a Predator,” in his pointed response to Minaj’s criticism of the governor.

Nicki Minaj had attacked Newsom over his recent comments supporting transgender youth. The rapper posted on X that normal adults want to see “HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids” rather than trans kids, targeting Newsom’s pro-LBGTQ+ policies.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” Minaj wrote. “Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids… GavOUT.”

Newsom responded by posting a video compilation of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS.” The track includes the line “these hos don’t be mad at Megan, these hos mad at Megan’s law,” referencing Kenneth Petty‘s status on the sex offender registry.

Hughley expanded on his criticism in an Instagram video, questioning Minaj’s credibility on child safety issues. He pointed out the contradiction between her support for Trump and her marriage to a registered sex offender.

“She shouldn’t be able to watch Jason Kidd or listen to Kid-N-Play or New Kids on the Block. Hell, she got to walk around the aisle with Cabbage Patch Kids on it and she damn sure should stay away from Sour Patch Kids. And it ain’t Governor Newsom, Nicki needs to be worried about it’s Chris Hanson,” the comedian snapped.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995 for an incident that occurred in 1994 when both he and the victim were 16 years old.

He served nearly four years in prison and must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Miami to California. In July 2022, he was sentenced to one year of house arrest, three years of probation and a $55,000 fine for the registration violation.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Gavin Newsom escalated after the rapper strengthened her alliance with Trump’s administration, praising Vice President JD Vance as “smarter than a computer,” who responded by choosing between Nicki and Cardi B.