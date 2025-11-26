EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Legal Fire Power In Battle With Sex Assault Accuser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Petty is moving forward with plans to introduce expert testimony in his legal battle with Jennifer Hough, with a report expected by January 2026.

Nicki Minaj’s hubby, Kenneth Petty, is preparing to intensify his legal clash with Jennifer Hough by bringing in an expert witness to support his side in their long-running courtroom standoff.

Petty’s attorney has confirmed plans to retain an expert and submit a full report by January 30, 2026, signaling that he is not stepping away from the legal fight that has followed him across the country.

The expert witness strategy marks the latest development in a legal saga that began with Petty’s 1994 conviction for attempting to rape Hough when they were both teenagers in Queens. Petty served nearly five years behind bars and was released in 1999. That conviction placed him on New York’s sex offender registry, a status he has repeatedly challenged.

As reported by AllHipHop, Kenneth Petty has made several failed attempts to be removed from the registry, arguing that he was misclassified and that Hough’s version of events was untrue.

Courts have consistently rejected those claims.

The case returned to public view in 2019 after Petty married Nicki Minaj and moved to California. His failure to register as a sex offender in the state led to a federal indictment in 2020 and a 2022 sentence that included probation and home detention.

That legal issue became one of several tied to his ongoing dispute with Hough.

In 2021, Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit accusing Petty and Nicki Minaj of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her story. The complaint alleged that people connected to the couple offered her money and pressured her to change her statement.

Hough said the harassment became so intense that she left her home. Nicki Minaj denied any wrongdoing and was later dismissed from the case, leaving Petty as the sole defendant.

Jennifer Hough has maintained that she remains fearful due to Petty’s continued presence and alleged efforts to undermine her credibility. Petty has denied the allegations and vowed to defend himself in court. The case has been bogged down by depositions, procedural delays and ongoing disputes between both parties.

Petty’s decision to bring in an expert witness suggests a more assertive legal approach as the lawsuit enters another phase of discovery.