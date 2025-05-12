Doechii Planning “Hard Conversations” For Next Album – Here’s What She Said

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii dismissed comparisons to other rappers and revealed her next album will tackle tough topics through honest conversation.

Doechii pushed back against being boxed in as the “intellectual” choice in Hip-Hop and hinted at bold themes in her next album during a recent Cosmopolitan interview.

The Grammy-winning rapper addressed how she’s often categorized in contrast to other women in the genre.

“I wouldn’t agree with that perspective,” she said. “I’ve seen people describe me as ‘the female that,’ ‘she’s intellectual,’ ‘she’s hard,’ and ‘she’s scarin’ hos.'”

Known for tackling mental health, sobriety and emotional vulnerability in her lyrics, the “Anxiety” artist said she believes people are still trying to make sense of her identity as a performer.

“I think what’s happening is people are trying to understand who I am as an artist, but they’re doing it in comparison to other artists, which I don’t think is necessary to interpret art at all,” she told the magazine.

Doechii said she’s not interested in being defined by comparisons or surface-level labels. Instead, she plans to use her next project to spark deeper dialogue.

“On my next project, I plan on having conversations,” she said. “They might be hard for some people to have, but I think I want to bring up a dialogue about topics that might be hard for people to hear.”

She kept things vague when asked to elaborate on what those topics might be.

“I don’t want to give them away. But we’re going to have a conversation on the album,” she said.