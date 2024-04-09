Don Toliver Arrested In California

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Don Toliver was arrested on suspicion of DUI weeks after his girlfriend Kali Uchis gave birth to their first child.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Don Toliver on suspicion of DUI on Tuesday morning (April 9). According to TMZ, cops noticed signs of impairment during a traffic stop near the San Fernando Valley.

Cops pulled Toliver over for speeding. He was cited for driving under the influence, but authorities didn’t take him to jail. The Atlantic Records artist was allowed to leave with an unidentified person who was sober.

Toliver’s arrest occurred weeks after he welcomed his first child with singer Kali Uchis. The couple announced their baby boy’s birth in March.

“You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

Toliver and Uchis managed to keep her pregnancy private for months. Uchis discussed the couple’s reason for secrecy in January.

“We always talked about wanting to have a kid, so we were really happy,” she explained. “[But] I didn’t want to share that journey with just anybody. There’s so many people out there, even within my own family, that don’t wish me well. I didn’t want anybody to know until I felt that my pregnancy was viable. Ask any pregnant woman [why] they’d want to keep it private. It’s such a vulnerable situation.”

Toliver is preparing to release a new album titled Hardstone Psycho, which is scheduled to drop later this year. The project will be the rapper’s follow-up to 2023’s Love Sick.

Fans got a preview of Hardstone Psycho when Toliver dropped singles in recent months. He released “Bandit” in February while “Deep in the Water” arrived in March.

Watch the music videos for “Bandit” and “Deep in the Water” below.