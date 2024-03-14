Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Welcome Baby Boy With “Deep In The Water” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis allowed fans to see a brief glimpse of their child in the “Deep in the Water” music video.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis announced the birth of their first child on Thursday (March 14). The couple held their baby boy in their arms in a video published on Instagram.

“You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” the couple wrote. “Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

The Instagram post included audio from Toliver’s new single “Deep in the Water.” He released a music video featuring a brief glimpse of his newborn son on Thursday.

Uchis and Toliver disclosed her pregnancy in January. Uchis explained why they decided to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye for many months in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“We always talked about wanting to have a kid, so we were really happy,” she explained. “[But] I didn’t want to share that journey with just anybody. There’s so many people out there, even within my own family, that don’t wish me well. I didn’t want anybody to know until I felt that my pregnancy was viable. Ask any pregnant woman [why] they’d want to keep it private. It’s such a vulnerable situation.”

Uchis said she felt ready for motherhood, which was something she “always wanted to experience.” She told the Los Angeles Times she got sober and went through significant healing before she got pregnant.

Toliver revealed his son’s arrival a day after confirming his new album. The project is scheduled to drop later this year.

“In this Picture…At that very moment I realized I Overcame Soo Much … in such little time,” he wrote on Instagram. “An I’m still Here to overcome even more…..Working on the Best Version of Me forever. Album This Summer. It’s mine. HardStone Psycho.”

View Uchis and Toliver with their baby boy below.