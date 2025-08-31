Donald Trump’s DHS Slams Kim Kardashian Over ICE Raid Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian was publicly rebuked by Trump’s DHS after criticizing ICE raids while accepting a justice award in Italy.

Kim Kardashian drew sharp criticism from Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security after denouncing U.S. immigration raids during a public appearance in Venice, Italy, where she was honored for her work in criminal justice.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a pointed response to Kardashian’s comments, calling her “misinformed and detached from the very reality of the operations in Los Angeles she has decided to opine on.”

McLaughlin defended the ICE raids, saying they targeted “murderers, rapists, gang members and child pedophiles.”

“Why does Ms Kardashian continue to do the bidding of criminals at the expense of innocent Americans and brave law enforcement?” McLaughlin told TMZ.

Kardashian’s remarks came ahead of receiving the DVF Leadership Award at the Diane von Furstenberg Awards. Speaking with Variety, she criticized the scope of ICE’s Operation Safeguard, a Trump-era initiative aimed at deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,’” she said. “But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country… getting affected. People I know. People my friends know.”

The White House and DHS pushed back, sharing details of recent arrests to counter Kardashian’s concerns. Officials highlighted individuals with long rap sheets, including violent felonies and gang affiliations, as examples of those removed under the operation.

Kardashian, 44, has become increasingly vocal on criminal justice issues in recent years, advocating for prison reform and clemency cases.

Her latest comments, however, put her at odds with the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, which prioritizes removing undocumented immigrants with any criminal history.

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” Kardashian said. “It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”

Operation Safeguard launched earlier this year and has focused on major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles. DHS maintains the raids are necessary to ensure public safety by targeting individuals with serious criminal records.