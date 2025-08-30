Kim Kardashian Attacks Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown While Accepting Honor in Italy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian denounced Donald Trump’s immigration raids while accepting a justice reform award in Venice and called for systemic change in U.S. policies.

Kim Kardashian took direct aim at Donald Trump and his administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement during an award ceremony in Venice, where she was honored for her work in criminal justice reform.

Speaking ahead of receiving the DVF Leadership Award at the Diane von Furstenberg Awards, Kardashian criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids launched under Trump’s Operation Safeguard, a federal initiative aimed at detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants across major U.S. cities.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,'” Kardashian told Variety. “But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know.”

Operation Safeguard, which began earlier this year, was framed by officials as a crackdown on undocumented individuals with criminal records. But critics argue the raids have swept up people with deep ties to their communities, regardless of their legal status or criminal history.

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” the 44-year-old added. “It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”

The Kardashian star, who earned her law degree in May, has been vocal about prison reform since 2018, when she began advocating for the release of Chris Young.

Young had been sentenced to life without parole for non-violent drug offenses involving marijuana and cocaine. Trump commuted his sentence in January 2021.

At the DVF Awards, Young presented Kardashian with the honor, a full-circle moment that highlighted her ongoing commitment to justice reform.

“My journey in criminal justice reform is ongoing and I hope to inspire bigger conversations and create further awareness where everyone can work together on this crucial issue,” Kardashian said during her acceptance speech. “It’s time for a real systematic change to restore hope and give these people a fair chance at life and the opportunity for redemption after incarceration.”