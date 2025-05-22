Kim Kardashian Celebrates Law School Graduation After Six Grueling Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian celebrated wrapping up her six-year legal apprenticeship with a family-filled graduation party.

Kim Kardashian marked a major milestone in her legal journey with a backyard graduation bash celebrating the end of six years of studies and her eligibility to sit for the California bar exam.

The SKIM’s founder turned aspiring attorney completed the state’s Law Office Study Program, a non-traditional route that allows students to train under a licensed lawyer instead of attending law school.

Kardashian logged more than 5,100 hours of legal study while juggling four kids, multiple businesses, a hit Hulu series and her ongoing work in criminal justice reform.

“All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” she said during her speech. “It did start with Van and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up.”

The intimate ceremony was held in her backyard and included family, friends and mentors like Van Jones and Jessica Jackson.

Her youngest son Psalm, 5, wore a suit in tribute to her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., while daughter Chicago, 7, dressed in a look inspired by her mom’s 2023 Harvard appearance.

Jackson praised Kardashian’s persistence: “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice.”

Kardashian passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination—known as the “baby bar”—on her fourth try in December 2021.

She later completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March 2025, a key requirement for bar eligibility.

Jackson called her path “one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” applauding her commitment to advocacy and reform.https://youtube.com/shorts/BbLJjV0glME?si=1HbOTP21MFK-KI9r

Kardashian has used her platform to support criminal justice reform, including helping commute sentences for incarcerated individuals.

She is now preparing to take the California bar exam, the final step in becoming a licensed attorney.