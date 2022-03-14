Drake Announces Upcoming “Highly Interactive Experience” Shows

Drake told fans his shows in New York and Toronto will be “something different, something I’ve never done before.”

While Drake has made headlines with his recent performances, including coming out with Ye for the Free Larry Hoover concert, he hasn’t taken center stage himself in a while.

However, during an episode of the Sound 42 Sirius XM radio show on Saturday (March 12), Drake excited his fans, revealing he’s getting back to performing. The 6 God is doing things a little differently this time.

“I’m excited to let all my people know we’re working on something really special for you guys,” he shared. “Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto. They’re gonna be something different, something I’ve never done before. It’ll be a highly interactive experience.”

Drake has rocked the stage with some of the biggest and best acts in hip-hop. Though he didn’t name names, he hinted at some guest performers. “My brothers will be there,” he teased. “It’s gonna be great to see you all, hopefully, get a chance to speak with you. Hopefully learn a little bit more about each other. So I’ll have the dates for that coming soon and I can’t wait.”

Drake has A New Hairdo

However, Drake had social media in a frenzy this weekend for reasons others than his upcoming shows. Social media went wild after the Toronto hitmaker shared his new look, revealing his braids.

#Drake popping out with the braids! Y’all fw his new do? pic.twitter.com/PwosqYPTS7 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Drake blessed a lucky fun with a windfall while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with Jack Harlow recently. He shared a video praising Janardo Laporte, the singer at a local resort, for his rendition of “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Drake’s 2013 hit.

The trio pull up roulette on Stake via laptop and play a few spins. Drake then gifts Laporte $20,000 on behalf of the online betting company he recently partnered with.

“Hey, I wasn’t expecting this,” Laporte told Drake. “I was on my way home, and—oh man! Yeah, baby!” Watch the clip below.