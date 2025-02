Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake has officially canceled the remainder of his Australian and New Zealand tour, amid speculation about low ticket sales.

Drake has officially canceled the remaining dates of his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand citing a “scheduling conflict.”

Speculation about the cancellations had been swirling earlier this week, with rumors pointing to low ticket sales as a possible reason.

Adding to the controversy, fans at his Brisbane Entertainment Centre show on Monday night voiced frustrations over hour-long entry delays.

However, a spokesperson for Drake has now confirmed that the remaining tour dates have been scrapped.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the rep told Rolling Stone.

Drake was on a scheduled week-long break before planning to return to Brisbane on March 4. He had several more shows lined up ahead of his final performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 16.

However, according to his spokesperson, Drake’s team is working on rescheduling these dates and adding new shows. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, with refunds available for those who prefer.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon,” the rep added. “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Earlier this week, Australian outlets reported growing speculation that Drake would abruptly cancel the tour.

Adding to the rumors, reports suggested that his stage equipment was scheduled to be shipped to Europe this week.

While rumors swirl about sluggish ticket sales for his Australia tour, Drake faced no such challenges in London. He will headline all three nights of Wireless 2025, making history as the festival’s first-ever triple headliner.

Drake will deliver three unique setlists across the weekend, with additional performances from BBK, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, Vybz Kartel, and Burna Boy. Tickets sold out at record speed, with both presale and general admission selling out almost instantly.