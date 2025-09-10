Drake Mocks Kai Cenat With Forehead Pic After Brutal Iceman Review

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake trolled Kai Cenat on Instagram after the streamer slammed his Iceman episode, then ignored Cenat’s calls when he tried to respond.

Drake took a swipe at Kai Cenat by posting a close-up of the streamer’s forehead on Instagram just days after Cenat trashed the rapper’s Iceman Episode 3 during a livestream.

The jab came Sunday (September 9) when Drake uploaded a carousel of photos from Paris, casually captioned “Paris, how we looking?”

But it was the third slide—an unmistakable zoom-in of Cenat’s forehead—that turned the post into a trending topic across X, TikTok and Instagram. The timing wasn’t lost on anyone, especially since just months ago, Drake had asked Cenat to direct a music video and closed out his Streamer’s University special.

The post followed Cenat’s brutal takedown of Iceman Episode 3 during his Mafiathon 3 subathon on Thursday (September 5), where he didn’t mince words.

“The biggest waste of my f###### time of all time,” Cenat said on stream. “I can’t fake it; it was ass.”

“I can’t fake it. That was so ass” – Kai Cenat on Drake’s latest Iceman episode.



Imagine pandering to streamers & the number 1 streamer in the world reacts like this to your new drop😲 pic.twitter.com/Cd4m77ZUuI — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 5, 2025

The clip of his reaction quickly made the rounds online, with users reposting it across platforms. The blunt delivery and timing—during one of Cenat’s biggest streaming events—only added fuel to the fire.

When Cenat saw Drake’s forehead post live on stream, he looked stunned. “Why would he post this?” he yelled. “Where you get this from?”

He added, “The news gotta be slow today. I don’t beef with Drake, but why is he posting my s### like this?”

YOU KNOW WHY GOOF😂😂



Kai Cenat reacts to Drake posting his head without a retwist 💀



"Why would he post this?" pic.twitter.com/lw8kXVSuYP — TAKECARE 🔥 ⁶𓅓 (@takecarevibez) September 10, 2025

Drake Ghosts Kai Cenat’s Calls

Cenat told viewers he hadn’t spoken to Drake in a while but tried to call him immediately after the post went viral.

“I’m so like that, I’m calling him right now,” he said. But Drake didn’t pick up—Cenat called multiple times and even tried FaceTime, all without a response.

Drake AIRED Kai Cenat’s phone calls after he tried calling to PRESS him over an IG picture 💀pic.twitter.com/RlokiXef7Z — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) September 10, 2025

The internet, of course, had plenty to say.

“He mad because he was begging Kai to react nice to his songs & Kai keep it 100,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Making fun of natural Black hair for synthetic hair is extremely on brand for MAGA Drake.”

One more chimed in, “I’m tryna figure out what so funny about the locks? Drake other side been coming out ever since this battle & I’m not talking about the Memphis side.”