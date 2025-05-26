Drake Surprises Kai Cenat’s Streamer University With Closing Ceremony Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake hailed Kai Cenat as a game-changer during a surprise speech at the Streamer University closing ceremony.

Drake dropped a surprise video message during the closing ceremony of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University on Sunday (May 26) at the University of Akron, praising the Twitch star’s impact on digital media and calling streaming the “ideal profession.”

The superstar rapper appeared on the big screen during the final day of the weekend-long boot camp, catching attendees off guard with a heartfelt tribute to Cenat and the program’s participants.

“To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before,” Drake said. “It’s an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your dean, the one and only Kai Cenat.”

Cenat, teasing a mystery guest, told the crowd that Drake had been watching “the entire time” before unveiling the pre-recorded message.

Drake continued his praise, calling streaming a legitimate career path.

“I feel that streaming is the IDEAL profession,” he added. “It’s my belief that the individuals that attended this program and that are sitting watching this video are the next shift in media.”

Drake made a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, and delivered a speech #StreamerUniversity👨‍🎓👏🏽



pic.twitter.com/5u1pwYiI7Y — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) May 26, 2025

The surprise capped off Streamer University, a creator-focused boot camp founded by Cenat and held May 24–26. The event brought together aspiring streamers for hands-on workshops in content creation, monetization and audience building.

The weekend featured appearances from top internet personalities, including Duke Dennis, DDG, ImDontai, Cookingwithkya, and other Cenat’s AMP (Any Means Possible) crew members.

Kai Cenat Collaborating With Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

Earlier this month, Cenat also revealed he’s directing the music video for “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” a track from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

During a livestream on Saturday (May 17), Cenat announced a contest for up-and-coming directors to submit 30- to 60-second video treatments for the song.

“Y’all also get to play a part,” Cenat said. “We are choosing somebody who loves me. Everybody who loves directing, everybody who loves to come up with treatments and s###. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y’all got.”

The top 20 submissions will each receive $15,000 to produce their clips.

Kai Cenat Says That Drake Is Letting Kai Direct A Music Video For Somebody Loves Me For His Album After Seeing Kai’s Reaction To Disliking His Nokia Video 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/pZjOcndFSu — StreamerUpdates (@StreamUpdates7) May 17, 2025