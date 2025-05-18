Drake, Other Celebrities Back Push For Tory Lanez Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez is gaining momentum in a high-profile campaign for clemency as new claims and celebrity backing fuel a viral petition for his release.

Tory Lanez is at the center of a growing movement calling for his release from prison.

A Change.org petition started by the Caldwell Institute is demanding a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom has surged past 250,000 signatures in just two days, fueled by Drake and other celebrity endorsements, amidst new claims of exonerating evidence.

Attorneys from Unite the People, a nonprofit legal group representing Lanez, said during a press conference Tuesday (May 14) that they have fresh testimony that could clear him in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The group alleges the trial was marred by prosecutorial misconduct and politically driven sentencing.

A statement from Bradley James, a former security guard for Megan’s ex-friend Kelsey Harris. James claimed Harris confessed to firing the gun that injured Megan.

He said Lanez only intervened by swatting the weapon, which led to two unintended shots.

Tory Lanez’s legal team also pointed to earlier testimony from eyewitness Sean Kelly, who described a similar version of events.

The petition, now the top trending campaign on Change.org globally, argues Lanez was convicted with insufficient evidence and calls for his 10-year sentence to be reduced or overturned.

“Among the newly presented claims, Lanez’s legal team cites a sworn affidavit from a bodyguard stating that Harris allegedly admitted to firing the gun into the air before Lanez intervened,” the petition reads. “Additionally, an independent eyewitness—a neighbor with no connection to any party—testified that he saw two women fighting and that the shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle, where Harris was seated. Yet again, only Tory’s DNA was tested against the magazine.”

“@torylanez come home soon,” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories while sharing the petition link, joining a chorus of support that includes Amber Rose, Gillie Da King, Kodak Black, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign.

The renewed attention comes just days after Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison. He is currently recovering from the attack, according to his representatives.

Despite the growing support, Megan’s attorney has maintained that “Lanez was convicted by a jury and the case is closed.”