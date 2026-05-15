Drake Reveals Father’s Cancer Battle On “ICEMAN” Opening Track

Drake reveals his 71-year-old father Dennis Graham is battling cancer through emotional lyrics on his new ICEMAN album track “Make Them Cry.”

Drake opened up about his father’s health battle on the release of triple album project on May 15, 2026.

The Toronto rapper revealed that his 71-year-old father Dennis Graham is currently battling cancer through emotional lyrics on the opening track “Make Them Cry” from his new album ICEMAN.

The disclosure came as a surprise to fans who were expecting a typical album rollout, but instead got a deeply personal moment woven into the music itself.

On the track, Drake rapped about the situation with raw honesty, saying “My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages. Trust me when I say there’s plenty things that I’d rather be facin’.”

He didn’t specify the type of cancer his father is dealing with, keeping those details private while still choosing to share the struggle publicly through his art.

Drake also used the track to address other personal challenges he’s navigating, including his approach to aging and the constant criticism that comes with his level of fame.

He rapped about turning 40 and battling against industry pressures, touching on themes of family responsibility and the toll that success takes on relationships.

The song became more than just a diss track or typical album opener, it became a window into what’s really weighing on him right now.

Dennis Graham, a Memphis-born musician who once played drums for Jerry Lee Lewis and led his own band, responded to his son’s album release with a heartfelt Instagram post.

He shared a photo of himself embracing Drake with the caption “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted, 🔜🙏🏽,” signaling his support and resilience during this difficult time.

The post flooded with comments from fans sending prayers and well-wishes to the family, showing how much Drake’s fanbase cares about the people closest to him.

Dennis Graham released his own song called “Father and Son” back in 2021 on Father’s Day, a track that honored the bond between him and his son with lyrics celebrating their unbreakable connection.

That song now takes on new meaning given what’s happening in their lives right now, and fans are revisiting it with fresh perspective.

Drake’s triple album drop included ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour