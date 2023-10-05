Drake Offers To Open For SZA’s Rescheduled Toronto Tour Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA had to postpone the Toronto date of The SOS Tour on Wednesday. While that decision may have upset some of her Canadian fans, Drake wants to help SZA provide an even better experience to her supporters.

“Hey gang, I’m here at the arena. I just tried to do sound check, I sound terrible,” said SZA in a video posted to social media. “I only want to give you guys 100 percent and that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you less than that. I promise you I will come back, Toronto, and make it up. I’m so sorry.”

The SOS album creator continued, “I wanted to push through very much. I’m on as much dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you I’ll be back. I tried, I came, I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”

Drake is willing show up on stage in his hometown when SZA comes back to Toronto for a concert. The creator of the upcoming For All the Dogs album commented under the R&B star’s Instagram post.

“We gon do that s### together when you come back, lemme open for you 😇,” wrote Drake. The OVO Sound label founder recently worked with SZA on music. They united for the Hot 100 chart-topping “Slime You Out” collaboration off For All the Dogs.

Drake and SZA dated back in the late 2000s. The Grammy-winning songstress recently described the relationship as “youth vibes” and “childish.” Apparently, SZA was 18 years old at the time and Drake was 22 years old.