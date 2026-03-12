Dwight Howard Denies Cocaine Addiction After Wife’s Viral Allegations

Dwight Howard flatly rejected the cocaine allegations his estranged wife leveled against him in a viral video posted over the weekend.

The former NBA star took to Snapchat on Wednesday to address the claims, stating, “Never done Coke in my life,” in response to Amy Luciani’s tearful rant, during which she appeared holding a bag of white powder.

Howard also mocked people who readily accept everything they encounter online, laughing at those gullible enough to trust unverified rumors circulating on social media.

The couple’s situation deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks, with law enforcement responding to their Suwanee, Georgia, residence three times within a fourteen-day span.

Police confirmed they were called for a suicide threat and a domestic incident at the mansion.

This latest chapter represents the continuation of an ongoing marital crisis that has played out publicly since early March.

Amy Luciani’s video showed her in tears, claiming, “I tried to tell everybody he needs some help. Nobody wanna f***ing listen because he got the money.”

She alleged that child protective services removed her daughter from the home due to his substance abuse issues.

The couple married on January 11, 2025, but their relationship unraveled almost immediately.

Amy Luciani initially filed for divorce in July 2025, citing that things had become “irretrievably broken,” but she withdrew that filing in August 2025 and the two reconciled.

That reconciliation proved short-lived. On Monday, March 9, Howard filed for divorce, but Amy Luciani was already at the courthouse preparing to do the same.

His paperwork was processed first, beating her to the filing. Before the split accelerated, the couple had actually been planning a second wedding ceremony together, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.