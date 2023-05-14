E-40 Gifted With Honorary Doctorate After Donation To Grambling State University

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

E-40 attended Grambling State University in the ’80s and donated $100,000 to support the school’s music department.

Grambling State University honored E-40 at a commencement ceremony in Louisiana on Friday (May 12).

E-40 received an honorary doctorate from the university, which he attended in the ‘80s. The influential rapper spoke to Grambling’s Spring 2023 class at their graduation.

“This means so much to me,” he said.

Earlier this year, E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling. The money supported the university’s music department and marching band.

“I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University,” he said. “So, I talked to [Grambling’s band director Dr. Nikole Roebuck] and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with. I feel good about it too. I feel really good. God is great.”

Grambling named a recording studio after E-40 in February. The West Coast artist highlighted the university in his “Bands” music video, which dropped in March.

“E-40 has used his success as a recording artist to create an entrepreneurial empire,” Grambling’s president Rick Gallot said. “We are so grateful that he is giving back to his alma mater in such a substantial way. Our current and future students will benefit from his investment in our state-of-the-art student recording studio.”

Watch E-40’s graduation speech below. He appears roughly one hour and two minutes into the video.