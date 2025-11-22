Eddie Murphy Teases Stand-Up Return After Declaring Cancel Culture Dead

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eddie Murphy brushed off cancel culture and hinted at a possible return to the stage while promoting his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, saying today’s comics are bolder than ever and that he’s not concerned about public backlash.

“I can’t think of a comedian that said a joke that made them get cancelled,” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like that whole cancelled thing was just a moment in time where people were like, ‘Comics have to be careful what they say.’”

The 64-year-old comedy icon said he believes the cancel culture wave has lost momentum, especially among younger audiences.

“It’s a generation that’s coming up now that’s defiant about that whole cancel culture s###: f### that cancel culture s###. Let the chips fall where they may,’” he said. “If I ever did it again, I would say what I wanted to say and do whatever I wanted to do.”

Murphy, who made his name with raw, unapologetic stand-up in the 1980s, said the current comedy scene is more unfiltered than ever.

“If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever,” he said. “They say whatever the f### they want to say.”

With a career spanning five decades, Murphy said he’s not worried about being silenced now. “I’m not even thinking about getting cancelled at 64, after 50 years in the business.”

The Beverly Hills Cop star is currently in the spotlight with Being Eddie, a Netflix documentary that explores his evolution from teenage stand-up to Hollywood heavyweight. The film dropped on November 12 and includes reflections on his early days, blockbuster hits like The Nutty Professor and Norbit and his impact on comedy and film.

Murphy also revealed that he’s open to stepping back on stage.

“I’m open to the idea of doing stand-up again,” he said. “I got to be having fun for it to work, so if it hits me like that, I’ll go right up there and do it.”

Being Eddie is now streaming on Netflix as of November 12.



